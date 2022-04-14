Happy Vishu 2022: Kerala New Year Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Malayalam

HAPPY VISHU 2022: KERALA NEW YEAR WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: April 15 will be celebrated as Vishu, the New Year of the people of Kerala. In addition, the festival is also celebrated in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry. Vishu marks the onset of Medam, which is the ninth month in the solar calendar. The festival also marks the arrival of the spring season in the country.

While it is known as Vishu in Kerala, it is celebrated with other names in different parts of the country. For instance, Tamils celebrate Puthandu, and Baisakhi is celebrated in northern India. On this day, idols of Lord Krishna are worshipped as it is believed that the Lord killed the demon Narakasura on this day.

On the occasion of Vishu, here are some of the wishes and quotes you can share with your friends and family:

1. എല്ലാകൂട്ടുകാർക്കും

നന്മ നിറഞ്ഞ ഒരു വിഷു ആശംസിക്കുന്നു

Advertisement

ഒപ്പം സമ്പൽസമൃതിയാർന്ന ഒരു വർഷമാകട്ടെ ഇതെന്ന് പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു

2. പൂത്തുലഞ്ഞ കണിക്കൊന്നയുടെ വിശുദ്ധിയോടെ വിഷുപ്പുലരി, ശുഭ പ്രതീക്ഷകളുടെ പൊന്തളികയില് കര്ണികാര ചൈതന്യം, മനം നിറയ്ക്കട്ടെ കണിയും കൈനീട്ടവും, എല്ലാവര്ക്കും നന്മയുടെയും സ്നേഹത്തിന്റെയും വിഷു ആശംസകള്.

3. May your New Year be full of love and happiness. Happy New Year.

4. Sending warm hugs and greetings to you and your family on the occasion of Vishu.

5. May Lord Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Vishu.

6. On the occasion of Vishu, let’s pledge to welcome the New Year with an open heart and mind.

7. Let’s commit to making our lives better and worthwhile. Happy Vishu.

8. Wishing you a Happy New Year full of joy and prosperity.

9. May you have a happy and prosperous Vishu.

10. On the occasion of Vishu, let’s try to become more compassionate and kind.

11. Happy Vishu, my dear friend! May you be blessed with everything that you wished for.

12. Warm wishes on New Year to everyone. May your year be full of sweet memories.

13. May the Vishukani take away all your bitter memories. Happy Vishu.

14. Happy Vishu! May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and success in your life.

15. Let this Vishu help you in becoming an even better version of yourself. Happy Vishu.

16. Warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of Vishu.

17. Happy Vishu to you and your family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.