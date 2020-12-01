Happy Wedding Anniversary Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: 10 Adorable Pics of the Lovely Couple

It is a week of celebrations for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The Hollywood royalty marked their engagement anniversary in July this year. Nick popped the question two years ago to the Bollywood actress. The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers band went down on his knees and planted a ring on Priyanka’s finger on July 19, 2018. The duo was officially engaged in August 2018 after dating for a while. It was a close-knit affair with just family in attendance. They exchanged wedding wows following traditional Hindu and Christian customs on December 1, 2018.

The two met at Met Gala in 2017 and got hitched in December 2018. The couple has painted the town red with their whirlwind romance and set major goals worldwide. They are also working on an unscripted series with Amazon tentatively titled, Sangeet Project. They will also be executive producers for the reality show which will be inspired by their own sangeet ceremony.

Let’s look at some special moments when Priyanka and Nick revoked belief in a fairytale romance:

Priyanka and Nick often share appreciation posts for each other. Couples can take cues from these two lovebirds when it comes to finding romance in the most mundane moments. Priyanka shared a few adorable pictures where her pet pooch Diana also makes an appearance. “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing...Extra Chopra Jonas...haha...I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever...@nickjonas (sic),” wrote the actress.

The couple walked arm-in-arm on the red carpet in 2019 at Cannes. The visuals of the stunning couple took the internet by a storm. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their extraordinary chemistry. Nick posted an endearing photo and wrote, “Hello beautiful. #cannes”

Priyanka is fondly known as Desi Girl. She is popular for being very traditional and staying true to her roots and culture. Since Priyanka got married, she marks the Karwa Chauth fast with her husband. She looked radiant during her first Karwa Chauth celebration.

Nick had one of the sweetest wishes to mark his first wedding anniversary. He picked a beautiful photograph from their Christian wedding and wrote, “One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

Nick remembers and likes to celebrate the smallest yet special details from his life with Priyanka. In this post, he celebrated their first date. He shared a rare photo on Instagram and wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years (sic).”

Priyanka was also quick to jump on the bandwagon and marked the day she and Nick took their first picture together. The photo seems to be taken when the couple went to see a game together. Priyanka wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights (sic).”

Nick sure knows how to keep his wife always happy. He takes the cake with his charming and love-filled posts for Priyanka. To wish his wife, this year, the singer wrote,”I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful (sic).”

To mark the day when Nick proposed her, Priyanka shared the cutest mirror selfie. She wrote, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas”

Nick and Priyanka marked Karwa Chauth at home this year. Nick said he felt blessed to have his beautiful wife at home. “Happy Karva Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home,” reads the caption.

The couple looked stunning with diyas in their hands. They celebrated Diwali and wished their online family on the festival. “Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours (sic),” wrote Priyanka.

Happy second wedding anniversary to Nickyanka.