Happy International Women’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: As Ntozake Shange quotes, “Where there is a woman, there is magic." One day isn’t enough to cherish and appreciate a woman’s contribution to our lives. Our grandmother, mother, sister, girlfriend, wife, and friends hold significance in our lives and their mere presence makes our lives easier. International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year, to cherish and appreciate these women. Here are a few wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp status to share on this International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day 2023 Wishes

1. A woman in any form shall be honoured. Happy Women’s Day

2. The base on which the whole world stands is a woman. Happy Women’s Day

3. Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of the future. Happy Women’s Day

4. Every little thing done by you matters a lot to me. Thank you. Happy Women’s Day

5. With the creation of the world, you were also added to increase its beauty. The world is mesmerised by the work you have done. Happy Women’s Day

6. Hope your day is sunshine and flowers with happy thoughts to fill the house. Happy Women’s Day

International Women’s Day Whatsapp Status

1. I am sending my wishes to a woman who is strong, beautiful and unique in her way. Thank you for coming into my life. I wish you a Happy Women’s Day.

2. Dear women, since the beginning, you have raised mankind with selfless love and care. May God bless you with more power and love. Happy Women’s Day.

3. You are not only an inspiration to me but also my best friend. You are a blessing to me. Wish you a happy Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day quotes

1. “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” –Hillary Clinton

2. “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

3. “The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

4. “She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword.” –Atticus

