HAPPY WOMEN’S DAY 2023: MAHILA DIWAS WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: International Women’s Day is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in all aspects of life. The day is celebrated on March 8 every year globally to show appreciation and gratitude to the women in our lives. Women are no longer confined to the role of housewives rather they have been establishing new benchmarks in different fields with every passing day.

International Women’s Day is the perfect occasion to express your love and gratitude to women in your life. Be it your colleagues, friends, girlfriend or wife, it’s important to acknowledge and honour the strength, resilience, and support they show in daily life.

Here are some of the heartfelt Women’s Day wishes and messages that you can share to express your admiration and respect for the women in your life.

Women’s Day Wishes For Colleagues

For your colleagues, you can send them the best Women’s Day wishes that express gratitude and admiration for their hard work and dedication.

1. It is not easy to work and grow in a male dominated profession. You have already set an example, go on to achieve new milestones. Happy Women’s Day!

2. You take big, bold steps and have your mind always made up. You inspire me, boss lady! Wishing you a very happy Women’s Day.

3. A woman is a symbol of power…God’s finest and most beautiful creation without whom no creation is possible…one who gives birth and nurtures. Happy Women’s Day!

4. If someone has to learn managerial skills, I suggest they learn from a working woman, and you will never have any questions. That’s the power you have. Happy Women’s Day!

5. There is no force equivalent to that of a determined woman like you. Happy Women’s Day!

Women’s Day Wishes For Girlfriends

You can send your girlfriends a heartfelt message that shows them how much you value her and her achievements.

1. On the occasion of Women’s Day, I want to tell you that you are the most special woman in my life and I am so happy to have you in my life.

2. Since the time you have become a part of my life, my life has changed for good…Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to my darling girlfriend.

3. Women’s Day is a lot more than just giving flowers and gifts…It is the occasion to appreciate one wonderful woman who has made a big difference in your life.

4. I really feel proud when I see that you are more serious about your career and life than me…I am truly blessed to have you…Happy Women’s Day to you.

5. You are not just my girlfriend but you are also my friend…Thank you for supporting me despite your own difficulties…Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day.

Women’s Day Wishes For Wife

Wish your beloved wife a special Women’s Day message that celebrates her unique qualities and acknowledges her contribution to your life.

1. Happy Women’s Day to a woman who inspires all those around her, who slays dragons with her kind heart, and who rescues the prince with her loving persona. Happy Women’s Day!

2. Heroes don’t always wear capes, queens don’t always wear crowns, and appreciation isn’t always spoken. Let me not make that mistake, my queen. Happy Women’s Day!

3. You are the star that guides me in a lost dream. You are the one who lights my path. Happy Women’s Day, my dearest wife.

4. You are the noble nymph placed on a pedestal by God. The day you decided to descend that pedestal and join us mortals to make our life better is a day I will forever cherish. Happy Women’s Day, my lovely wife.

5. Sugar, spice, and everything nice. That’s a woman I know. That’s a woman I adore. Happy Women’s Day, partner!

