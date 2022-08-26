Happy Women's Equality Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Women’s Equality Day marks a huge turning point in the history of women’s rights in the US. Every year, August 26 is marked as Women’s Equality Day since the time of President Richard Nixon. The day is observed to mark the ongoing fight for women’s involvement and equality in all aspects of life and society. To celebrate the women around the world, we have come up with a series of quotes and wishes for Women Equality Day.

Women’s Equality Day: Wishes

1. If you can fly up to the sky, I can go even higher. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

2. I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

3. Lucky are those who are blessed with a feminine presence in their lives. Feel proud to be a woman. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

4. A woman can be anyone she wants as long as she decides to never fear anyone. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

5. The important thing to remember is to not compete in a battle of genders but to obtain equilibrium. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

6. This world cannot survive without the involvement of women. Till the doomsday, continue the fight for equality. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

7. To see you rise high has been a lesson in itself. Keep reaching new heights. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

8. As you shatter glass ceilings with each of your wins, you inspire a plethora of young minds around you. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

9. Lucky are those who have a woman’s lead to follow. Happy Women’s Equality Day.

10. The world is at your disposal and is waiting for you to make the first step. Happy Women’s Equality Day

