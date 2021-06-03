Happy World Bicycle Day 2021: Images, Messages, Wishes and Greetings to Share

June 3 is recognised as World Bicycle Day across the globe. The United Nations announced the day as a worldwide observance to promote bicycle use as it is an eco-friendly mode of transport that helps provide numerous health benefits too. On this day, send quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to your loved ones and motivate them to bring a constructive change in life.

Cycling will help keep people fit and healthy, bicycle ride a day enough to keep the gymnasium away. Happy World Bicycle Day!

On this special day of World Bicycle Day, let’s cycle our memories and make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle and become healthy.

Let’s use a bicycle to reduce the traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities like the old days. Wishing You A Happy World Bicycle Day.

Gift your child a bicycle this June and she or he will be both healthy and happy! Happy World Bicycle Day!

The traffic on the roads will be less bothersome if there are more bicycles than cars. Happy World Bicycle Day!

This June let us cycle our woes away! Happy World Bicycle Day!

The cycle reminds us of our childhood days and we are very happy that the United Nations has dedicated a day to the humble bicycle. Happy World Bicycle Day to everyone!

Let us all support the United Nations in this noble cause and help spread awareness about the health benefits of a bicycle. Happy World Bicycle Day!

The humble bicycle has the potential to save the planet. Cheers to the bicycle and wish everyone a Happy World Bicycle Day!

A bicycle is a way of bridging the differences between sections of society. Let’s ride a bicycle and promoting equality and good health. Happy World Bicycle Day!

Cycling is both invigorating and exciting, it helps in clearing my mind. I wish everyone a very Happy World Bicycle Day!

Cycling is one of the most pleasurable forms of commutation with no major expenditure. Happy World Bicycle Day!

Designed more than two centuries ago, this invention continues to rule the hearts of kids and adults alike and is the best option to get a healthy commute to work. Happy World Bicycle Day to everybody!

