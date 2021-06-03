Happy World Bicycle Day 2021: Images, Messages, Wishes and Greetings to Share

June 3 is recognised as World Bicycle Day across the globe. The United Nations announced the day as a worldwide observance to promote bicycle use as it is an eco-friendly mode of transport that helps provide numerous health benefits too. On this day, send quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to your loved ones and motivate them to bring a constructive change in life.
- Cycling will help keep people fit and healthy, bicycle ride a day enough to keep the gymnasium away. Happy World Bicycle Day!
- On this special day of World Bicycle Day, let’s cycle our memories and make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle and become healthy.
- Let’s use a bicycle to reduce the traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities like the old days. Wishing You A Happy World Bicycle Day.
- Gift your child a bicycle this June and she or he will be both healthy and happy! Happy World Bicycle Day!
- The traffic on the roads will be less bothersome if there are more bicycles than cars. Happy World Bicycle Day!
- This June let us cycle our woes away! Happy World Bicycle Day!
- The cycle reminds us of our childhood days and we are very happy that the United Nations has dedicated a day to the humble bicycle. Happy World Bicycle Day to everyone!
- Let us all support the United Nations in this noble cause and help spread awareness about the health benefits of a bicycle. Happy World Bicycle Day!
- The humble bicycle has the potential to save the planet. Cheers to the bicycle and wish everyone a Happy World Bicycle Day!
- A bicycle is a way of bridging the differences between sections of society. Let’s ride a bicycle and promoting equality and good health. Happy World Bicycle Day!
- Cycling is both invigorating and exciting, it helps in clearing my mind. I wish everyone a very Happy World Bicycle Day!
- Cycling is one of the most pleasurable forms of commutation with no major expenditure. Happy World Bicycle Day!
- Designed more than two centuries ago, this invention continues to rule the hearts of kids and adults alike and is the best option to get a healthy commute to work. Happy World Bicycle Day to everybody!
