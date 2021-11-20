Happy World Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Happy World Children’s Day 2021 WhatsApp Wishes, Status, Images, Quotes, Messages, Significance and Celebrations: Every year November 20 is celebrated as World Children’s Day globally to promote the rights of children besides improving their standard of living. It also promotes international togetherness and raises awareness among children to improve their welfare.

Though Children’s Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries, International Children’s Day is a global observance. In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14, the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The day is also known as Bal Diwas.

Read: World Children’s Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and Why is November 20 Celebrated as Children’s Day?

The theme for this year’s World Children’s Day is to help children to recover from interruptions and learning losses experienced through the pandemic in the last two years.

WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY QUOTES

1. “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” – Rabindranath Tagore

2. “There can be no keener the revelation of a society’s soul than how it treats its children.” – Nelson Mandela

3. “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

4. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King

5. “Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child’s life, we add light and healing to our own lives.” – Oprah Winfrey

CHILDREN’S DAY WISHES

1. Hope this special day will bring happiness into the lives of all the beautiful children in this world.

2. This World Children’s Day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are our future.

3. May the innocence that they hold, stay forever in their pure heart and bring the best out for each and every one of them.

4. The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very Happy World Children’s Day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

5. Happy World Children Day! May you grow up to be a better human being than us. Best wishes to you on this day!

