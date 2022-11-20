Happy World Children's Day 2022: Best Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

HAPPY WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: World Children’s Day is commemorated on November 20 every year to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide. It is a day to lend a voice to children on issues that are of value to them and to their generation.

World Children’s Day is also dedicated to raising awareness of the problems children face around the globe, and to giving the future of the world they deserve. On this World Children’s Day don’t just celebrate the children around you but also find time to enjoy the child inside you.

Here are quotes, messages, and wishes you can share with your loved ones and let them know the child in them matters:

Happy World Children’s Day 2022: Messages

“Every child is special in a special way and so are you. You are the reason for all our smiles and all our joy. May you have a life filled with love and happiness. A very Happy World Children’s Day!”

“The best thing that has ever happened to me is you. You brought along all the sunshine into my life and made me a happy person. Wishing you a very Happy World Children’s Day.”

“Only the smile of a child has the power to melt the hearts, only the spark in his eyes have the potential to cast magic. You are that little angel of our family who will forever rule our hearts. Happy World Children’s Day!”

“May you grow up to become good and happy souls in your life. May your life be filled with immeasurable joy. Warm wishes on World Children’s Day.”

“This day is a reminder to us to keep the child in us alive to enjoy this life to the fullest. Have a Happy World Children’s Day.”

“Wishing you a very Happy World Children’s Day because you were a child once. Never forget that child inside you to celebrate this day with greatest joy.”

“If you think that Children’s Day is just for the little kids we see around us then you are wrong because we all have a little kid inside all of us who must celebrate this day. Happy World Children’s Day.”

“In the race called life, we end up losing our hearts, we end up wearing masks. On this World Children’s Day, let us find our hearts and take off our masks. Warm wishes on World Children’s Day.”

You are our tomorrow, you are our hope. You have the potential to bring a change in this world. Wishing a very Happy World Children’s Day to the star of our tomorrow.

May you find success when you grow up but you never lose the innocence you have in you. Sending you warm wishes and lots of love on World Children’s Day.

Happy World Children’s Day 2022: Wishes

In order to match the pace of life, we lose the innocence and joy we all had as a child. It is time to go out looking for it again. Happy World Children’s Day.

To the child who is hiding somewhere inside all of us, a very Happy World Children’s Day. Put off the masks and be the real you who is as adorable as a child.

Spending just an hour with a child can fill us with immense happiness and joy. Remember that child within you. A very Happy World Children’s Day.

“May you celebrate the special occasion of World Children’s Day with the happy and contented child within you. Wishing a blessed, beautiful and positive World Children’s Day.”

Childhood is the most beautiful phase of our lives. On the occasion of World Children’s Day, I wish that this lovely phase stays with you to give you inspiration for life.

You are the most beautiful flower in my garden of my life and I wish that you keep spreading your love and fragrance into our lives. Happy World Children’s Day to my sweet child.

I have no words to tell you how special you are to both of us. With your presence in our lives, everything has changed so beautifully. Happy World Children’s Day.

May your childhood be full of fun and beautiful memories. May you have the most amazing years of growing us. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy World Children’s Day.

We just pray that you never give up laughing, never give up playing, never give up living. We wish that the child in you always stays with you. Warm wishes on World Children’s Day.

You were treated like a darling when you were a baby. You were scolded when you grew up a little. You were our friend when you grew up further. In every phase, you were always loved. Happy World Children’s Day.

Happy World Children’s Day 2022: Quotes

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.- Malala Yousafzai

Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires and a touch that never hurts. - Charles Dickens

Every child is born a genius. - Buckminster Fuller

The best way to make children good is to make them happy. - Oscar Wilde

Children must be taught how to think, not what to think. - Margaret Mead

Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them - Lady Bird Johnson, Former First Lady of the United States

We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today. - Stacia Tauscher

Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded. - Jess Lair

A child is a beam of sunlight from the Infinite and Eternal, with possibilities of virtue and vice, but as yet unstained. - Lyman Abbott

If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales. - Albert Einstein

