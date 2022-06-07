Happy World Food Safety Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: With an aim to throw some light on the food-borne diseases and contamination of water and food, June 7 is observed as World Food Safety Day. Initiated by the World Health Organization, World Food Safety Day was announced as an annual celebration by the United Nations General Assembly on June 7, 2018. After this, the global health body decided to continue to celebrate it in a big manner so that awareness can be spread across the world.

Every year the day is observed under a different theme, and this year’s theme is “Safer Food, Better Health”. Last year the day was celebrated under the theme “Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow.” As people across the globe are celebrating the World Food Safety Day today, here are a few quotes and wishes that you can send to your near and dear ones:

Quotes:

1. “Good food ends with a good talk” – Geoffrey Neighbor

2. “Food safety involves everybody in the food chain”—Mike Johanns

3. “I am a better person when I have less on my plate.” – Elizabeth Gilbert

4. “There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” – Mahatma Gandhi

5. “Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are.” – Anthelme Brillat-Savarin

6. “Civilization, as it is known today, could not have evolved, nor can it survive, without an adequate food supply.” –Norman Borlaug

7. “Sorry, there´s no magic bullet. You gotta eat healthily and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story.” –Morgan Spurlock

8. “Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food.”—Hippocrates

9. “Get people back into the kitchen and combat the trend toward processed food and fast food.” –Andrew Weil

Wishes and Messages

1. Food is supposed to give us nourishment but it sometimes gives us diseases because it is something that we must not consume. Happy World Food Safety Day.

2. Cutting on food waste is a delicious way of saving money, helping to feed the world, and protecting the planet. Wishing you Food Safety Day.

3. Contamination in food and adulteration in food are some of the things we often read about but also forget about. Stay aware and celebrate World Food Safety Day.

4. On the occasion of World Food Safety Day let us always take our food very seriously as it can also be a threat to our health.

5. You must always make sure that the food you are consuming is completely safe and suitable for consumption. Wishing a very Happy World Food Safety Day to you.

6. On this special day, I wish that you and your family always be healthy and smart. Wishing you a Happy World Food Safety Day.

7. If you love your family and friends then always be conscious about what you are serving to them to avoid food-borne diseases. Happy World Food Safety Day.

8. The occasion of World Food Safety Day reminds us that the food that we consume must be hygienic and safe or else it can be a threat to our health. Happy World Food Safety Day.

9. If we are more aware of the food that we should consume, we will always be on the safer side. Wishing a very Happy World Food Safety Day to everyone.

