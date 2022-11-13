Happy World Kindness Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY WORLD KINDNESS DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: World Kindness Day was introduced by World Kindness Movement in 1998. The intention behind this day was to connect people with compassion and highlight the importance of good deeds, kindness, and generosity for healthy societal living. And so, every year on November 13, World Kindness Day is commemorated across the globe.

To celebrate this occasion this year, we have curated a list of quotes, wishes, and messages for you to choose from. Send these to your loved ones and burn the bridges, if there are any. Moreover, inspire them to do good and inspire them to be the kindest version of themselves.

World Kindness Day 2022: Wishes

1. The most important pillar of mankind is kindness and as humans, we must never forget to be kind to everyone around us as that is the only way to keep emotions alive and hearts warm. Happy World Kindness Day to you and your dear ones.

2. A kind act never goes waste. It comes back to you at the most unexpected time, in the most unexpected form. Bringing a smile to your face and happiness to your heart. So not for anyone else, but for yourself. Always be Kind. Happy World Kindness Day.

3. We must remember on this World Kindness Day that it takes only a little spark of kindness to bring a colossal burst of sunshine to someone else’s day. Happy World Kindness Day.

4. Believe that there is kindness in the world as every kind act grows the spirit and strengthens the soul of a person. Wish you a very happy World Kindness Day.

5. No wisdom, no treasure has the power to win hearts compared to a small act of kindness that can deeply touch a soul. Let us promise to be kind to one and all to make this world a better place to live. Wishing you a very Happy World Kindness Day.

World Kindness Day 2022: Quotes

1. Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind, and the third is to be kind. – Henry James

2. Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are. – Harold S Kushner

3. A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees. – Amelia Earhart

4. Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see. ― Mark Twain

5. The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer. ― Mahatma Gandhi

World Kindness Day 2022: Messages

1. Never miss a chance to perform even the smallest act of kindness. Because no matter how small it is, it will never get wasted. Let us make a promise to be kind without any terms and conditions. Wishing you a very World Kindness Day.

2. If you have the potential and strength to be generous to people with all your heart and soul then you have the power to touch the deepest feelings and melt the toughest hearts. Never miss an opportunity to be kind. Warm greetings to you on World Kindness Day.

3. This world will become a much happier and more beautiful place to live with kindness. Never stop being kind. Happy World Kindness Day!

4. Kindness is the strongest language. A language from one heart to another. A language that the deaf can also hear. A language a blind can also see… A language that has the power to melt the hardest hearts… Warm wishes to you on World Kindness Day.

5. On the occasion of World Kindness Day, I pray to God to bless us all to always act kind, to always help people, and to always do good because it will not only bring a change in us but will also change the world around us. Happy World Kindness Day to you.

