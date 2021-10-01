Happy World Smile Day 2021: Here Are Some Unknown Health Benefits Of Smiling

Today is World Smile Day. Every year, it is celebrated on the first Friday of October. There’s no denying the fact that it is the most optimistic, powerful and communicable gesture in the world. Just a simple smile can have a positive effect on your well-being.

There’s a deluge of research that links multiple health benefits to smiling and laughing. Without you being aware of it happening, a cheerful facial expression, whether you call it a grin, smirk, or beam, develops many physiological changes inside your body. Here take a look at some unknown amazing health benefits of smiling.

Good For Heart: Smiling helps in regulating blood pressure. It relaxes your body and lowers your heart rate. The less you take stress, the healthier your heart will be. An optimistic cheerful facial expression is the key to live longer.

Good For Mind: The less you put pressure on your mind, the better is your productivity. As you smile, the body releases endorphins which make you feel happier and less stressed, which also helps in lifting your mood.

Boosts Immune System: Smiling is good for your immune system. It tends to relax the body more and that helps the immune system to work properly. So, just by smiling every day, the common cold and flu will probably be at bay.

Natural Pain-Killer: When you smile your body releases serotonin and endorphins. Endorphins work as a natural pain killer and serotonin is a natural antidepressant.

Makes you look younger – Several studies suggest that smiling makes people look younger, by at least 3 years on an average.

World Smile Day was first celebrated in 1999 and it was started by American artist Harvey Ball. He created the first-ever Smiley Face in 1963. The idea behind the day is to remind everyone that it’s important to take a break from their work. One should definitely smile once in a while amid the hectic work schedules.

