Happy World Students' Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

World Students Day is observed every year by the United Nations on October 15 since 2010. The day is marked to celebrate former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s contribution in the field of science and education. On this day, let us revisit some of the memorable quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones and friends.

Take a look at some of the quotes to share with your friends:

The man who does not read books has no advantage over the one who cannot read them. — Mark Twain

Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself. — Chinese proverb

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you. —B.B. King

Learning is never done without errors and defeat. – Vladimir Lenin

You are always a student, never a master. You have to keep moving forward. - Conrad Hall

Now, take a look at some of the most inspiring quotes by the Missile Man Of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam:

Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.

If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.

Excellence happens not by accident, it is a process.

Winners are not those who never fail but those who never quit.

If you fail, never give up because FAIL means ‘First Attempt In Learning’.

One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.