Happy World Teachers' Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Teachers to Make Them Feel Special
3-MIN READ

Happy World Teachers' Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Teachers to Make Them Feel Special

On this World Teachers' Day, use the wishes and quotes to wish not just your favourite teacher, but all of them. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Happy World Teachers' Day 2021: People who have committed their lives to educate others have a critical role in creating the world around us

It is common in many professions to inflate the importance of the work. In the case of our educators, however, it is more probable that people will underestimate their value in our society. People who have committed their lives to educate others have a critical role in creating the world around us. It is a huge responsibility to be in charge of moulding young brains. It is not an exaggeration to suggest that educators can transform people’s lives. World Teachers’ Day underlines this very notion.

On this World Teachers’ Day, use the wishes and quotes to wish not just your favourite teacher, but all of them.

World Teachers’ Day wishes

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. But our teachers introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy Teacher’s day 2021!

Every year on October 5, the world celebrates World Teacher’s Day to highlight the responsibilities, rights, and the value of teachers. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Teachers are the angels who enlighten our lives with the light of knowledge and wisdom. Wishing you immense joy, happiness, and prosperity because teachers like you deserve the best. Happy teacher’s day to you all.

Teachers are the epitome of strength and patience because they never give up on their students and always keep working on them for their better lives. Happy World Teachers’ Day!

The day honours teachers all around the world for their important role in their countries’ economic development by providing education that enhances people’s quality of life. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dear teacher, thanks for supporting and enlightening all our way. If only we could have your blessing for a lifetime, we would succeed the way we have done always. Have a wonderful day! Happy World Teachers’ Day!

The best teachers don’t give you the answer, but they spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teachers’ Day!

You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher. Happy World Teachers’ Day

UNESCO introduced World Teachers’ Day in 1994 to draw attention to teachers’ contributions and achievements, as well as to teachers’ concerns and objectives in education. (Image: Shutterstock)

Without a teacher, the life of a student is a life without any direction. Thank you for helping me find the meaning to my life. Happy World Teachers Day.

World Teachers’ Day Quotes

“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.” – Aristotle

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

The day brings attention to the numerous issues surrounding teacher recruitment, training, and education. (Image: Shutterstock)

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

“I am a teacher. It’s how I define myself. A good teacher isn’t someone who gives the answers out to their kids but is understanding of needs and challenges and gives tools to help other people succeed. That’s the way I see myself, so whatever it is that I will do eventually after politics, it’ll have to do a lot with teaching.” – Justin Trudeau

The theme of World Teacher’s Day 2021 is, ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery.’ (Image: Shutterstock)

“The fitness of the pupil is shown in his love for the acquisition of knowledge, his willingness to receive instruction, his reverence for learned and virtuous men, his attendance upon the teacher, and his execution of orders.” – Dayananda Saraswati

first published:October 05, 2021, 08:03 IST