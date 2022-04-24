Happy World Veterinary Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

World Veterinary Day is celebrated to promote animal health. The day is marked on the last Saturday of April. World Veterinary Day will be observed on April 30, this year. The theme for this year is – Strengthening Veterinary Resilience. And, as they say, no day is complete with a set of wishes and quotes. Here is a list of a few inspirational messages and quotes which you can share with your friends and family on this day.

World Veterinary Day: Quotes

Personally, I have always felt that the best doctor in the world is the Veterinarian. He can’t ask his patients what is the matter…he’s just got to know. -Will Rogers

If having a soul means being able to feel love, loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans. –James Herriot

Make your life your art. It doesn’t have to be that you’re an artist. I know I talk about art a lot, but I mean a very broad thing with that. You could be a veterinarian, that’s your art. Find your art; find the thing you love. –Gerard Way

World Veterinary Day: Messages

Good veterinarians talk to animals. Great veterinarians hear them talk back. Happy World Veterinary Day!

Some superheroes don’t wear capes. They are called veterinarians. Happy World Veterinary Day!

To all of the vets and their team around the world a very Happy World Veterinary Day.

May your days be wonderful and healthy like you make it for others. I want to thank you on this World Veterinary Day!

Medicos are going to be doctors. Veterinarians are going to be LEGENDS. Happy World Veterinary Day!

