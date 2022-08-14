Har Ghar Tiranga: What is the Flag Code of India? Dos and Don’ts about Hoisting, Disposing Tricolour on Independence Day 2022

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: The National Flag, whenever unfurled, fills the heart with immense pride and honour for the country. The importance of the flag has been supreme way before India was an independent nation. In the following years, this sanctity is guarded with a set of rules and regulations drafted under the Flag Code of India 2002. As India celebrates 75th year of Independence, let’s talk about the code.

What is the Flag Code of India?

The Flag Code of India brings the laws, practices, conventions, and instructions associated with the flag under one title. It acts as a governing tool that keeps a check on the ways to make, hoist, and dispose of the flag.

The Flag Code of India is divided into three parts. Part one of the code contains a general description of the flag. The second part contains the ways of displaying the national flag by the public, private, and educational institutions. The last part talks about the hoisting of the flag by central and state governments and their associated agencies.

Description

Description of the National Flag lays out standard dimensions of the flag. It mentions that the flag must be rectangular in shape with a height-width ratio of 3:2. In addition, the description also talks about the material that shall be used to produce the Indian flag. As per an amendment dated December 20, 2021, the government allowed the use of polyester or machine-made flags. Other materials include cotton, silk, and khadi.

Hoisting and Disposing of Tricolour

Several things need to be kept in mind when it comes to hoisting the National Flag.

The code directs to prevent the flag from touching the ground or the floor. The code also prohibits hoisting a damaged or dishevelled flag. According to the Flag Code, the National Flag should not be used as a portion of costume, uniform, or accessory. Disposing of the flag needs to be done in private and dignity.

