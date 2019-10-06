Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Take Step Towards Environment Conservation, Build Eco-friendly Home

Harbhajan and Geeta's three-storied residence in their hometown Jalandhar will be completely solar-powered. Geeta also said she plans to travel in battery-run cars after battery charging stations are introduced there.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Take Step Towards Environment Conservation, Build Eco-friendly Home
Image of Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra and daughter, courtesy of Instagram

When Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra were settling down, the couple had taken a noble initiative which was to build an eco-friendly home. And now, the two are working towards making it possible.

A three-storied residence in their hometown Jalandhar will be completely solar-powered.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on

Geeta Basra revealed that she and Bhajji (Harbhajan) had been planning to carry out this project since a long time and now that they have finally got an ‘opportunity to implement it,’ they will go ahead with it. Geeta said, “Bhajji (Harbhajan) and I sat down and worked out the logistics. We have a long way to go as the house is still being constructed. We plan to have almost all the gadgets in the house run on solar energy. We are very excited about this as yeh hamare daughter (Hinaya) ke future ka sawaal hai.”

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good morning India 🇮🇳 ... back to the bay.. 😊 A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on

The two tied the knot on October 29, 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab, after 5 years of dating. On July 27, 2016, they welcome their baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha.

The former Bollywood actress further revealed that since she is a passionate about modern and contemporary British interior, the house will be given an English touch. “Bhajji loved the way I designed our house in Mumbai, so I am also taking responsibility for making this space,” she added.

Going a step further in trying to do her bit to save the environment, Geeta says she plans to travel in a battery-run cars and is waiting for battery charging stations to be introduced there. “I feel that people are taking the planet for granted. It’s going to be more dangerous than we can ever imagine if we don’t pull up our socks,” Geeta said.

