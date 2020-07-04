Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Make for a Gorgeous Couple in This Adorable Pic

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković are excited as they wait to become parents to their first child together.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Make for a Gorgeous Couple in This Adorable Pic
Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković are excited as they wait to become parents to their first child together.

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković are excited as they wait to become parents to their first child together. A recent social media find shows the much-in-love duo having a romantic dinner together. The stunning couple ushered Valentine’s Day, this year with a wine-and-dine date.

In this old picture, Hardik is seen in a white hoodie, black trousers and stylish eyewear while Natasa looks gorgeous in a blue suede-velvet dress. They posed for a picture with a beautiful décor light display in the backdrop setting.

The lovely dinner picture, they were seen holding hands relishing the ambience of the evening. The pic which is making rounds on the internet was first shared by the Indian cricketer on his Instagram account. Sharing the image, Hardik wrote, "Not only today, everyday is valentines with you. Happy valentines everyone. Share love as much as you can."

Hardik proposed and got engaged to Nataša on January 1, 2020 in Dubai on a yacht. The couple announced the news of their wedding and first child during the lockdown, in the month of May. Hardik broke the happy news with a few images accompanied with a note on Instagram.

He recently posted a picture with his ladylove with a sweet note along with it. Natasa and Hardik are all smiles in the images shared by him. While the cricketer opts for a casual blue tee, his partner looked beautiful in a black outfit with polka dots.

In the caption, Hardik asked, “@natasastankovic_bubs from where are you getting the glow on your face? “

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading