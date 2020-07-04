Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Make for a Gorgeous Couple in This Adorable Pic

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković are excited as they wait to become parents to their first child together. A recent social media find shows the much-in-love duo having a romantic dinner together. The stunning couple ushered Valentine’s Day, this year with a wine-and-dine date.

In this old picture, Hardik is seen in a white hoodie, black trousers and stylish eyewear while Natasa looks gorgeous in a blue suede-velvet dress. They posed for a picture with a beautiful décor light display in the backdrop setting.

The lovely dinner picture, they were seen holding hands relishing the ambience of the evening. The pic which is making rounds on the internet was first shared by the Indian cricketer on his Instagram account. Sharing the image, Hardik wrote, "Not only today, everyday is valentines with you. Happy valentines everyone. Share love as much as you can."

Hardik proposed and got engaged to Nataša on January 1, 2020 in Dubai on a yacht. The couple announced the news of their wedding and first child during the lockdown, in the month of May. Hardik broke the happy news with a few images accompanied with a note on Instagram.

He recently posted a picture with his ladylove with a sweet note along with it. Natasa and Hardik are all smiles in the images shared by him. While the cricketer opts for a casual blue tee, his partner looked beautiful in a black outfit with polka dots.

In the caption, Hardik asked, “@natasastankovic_bubs from where are you getting the glow on your face? “

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more