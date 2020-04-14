Hardik Pandya's PDA Moment with fiancé Natasa Stankovic is Too Mushy to Miss, Watch Video

A video of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya with fiancé Natasa Stankovic is breaking the internet. In the video, one can see the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, asking Natasa, “Baby, main kya hoon tera? (who am I for you)” To which she replies, “Jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)”.

Recently, the ace cricketer had shared a photo in which he, his brother Krunal, Natasa and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri were seen posing for a selfie after a workout session at their home gym. He captioned the post as, “What a fun session with my babies”.

Hardik had also shared a clip of all four of them including Pankhuri, Natasa, Krunal and himself taking part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9 Baje 9 minute’ appeal. In the boomerang clip, one can see all four of them putting candles in their balcony.

Captioning the post he said, “Wonderful to see the entire country come together to show our heartful gratitude and support for the healthcare staff. Amazing initiative for all of us Indians to be a part of. Together we stand united, stronger and even more determined to fight these difficult times. Jai Hind”.

