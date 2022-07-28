Hariyali Amavasya 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

HARIYALI AMAVASYA 2022: Hariyali Amavasya or Sawan Amavasya is observed on the Amavasya Tithi in the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. The month of Shravan marks the start of the monsoon season, which promotes greenery on Earth. This is why the festival of Shravan Amavasya is known as the festival of greenery. On this day, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for favourable rains and a bountiful harvest.

Hariyali Amavasya 2022: Significance

Hariyali Amavasya is an important celebration, especially in North India that falls in Shravan month, three days prior to the celebrations of ‘Hariyali Teej’. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. As per Hindu mythology, the month of ‘Shravan’, is auspicious for obtaining the blessings of Gods and Goddesses. Therefore devotees chant Vedic mantras and sing religious songs in praise of Lord Shiva. Since trees are also represented as Gods in Hindu culture, people worship them on Hariyali Amavasya. Some of the regions this day have a tradition of worshipping the ‘Peepal’ tree. Planting a sapling on Hariyali Amavasya is thought to be extremely auspicious.

Hariyali Amavasya 2022: Puja Vidhi

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 9:11 pm on July 27, 2022

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 11:24 pm on July 28, 2022

Hariyali Amavasya 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Some of the auspicious timings of the day include Brahma Muhurta which will take effect from 4:17 am to 4:58 am; the Abhijit Muhurta which will arrive from 12:00 pm to 12:55 pm and the Godhuli Muhurta which will begin at 7:01 pm and end at 7:25 pm.

