Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, Time, Puja Requirements and Vidhi

Women across India celebrate Hariyali Teej or Shravan Teej every year with great fervour.

News18

Updated:July 20, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, Time, Puja Requirements and Vidhi
Traditionally dressed girls play on swings during the Teej festival in Chandigarh.

Women across India celebrate Hariyali Teej or Shravan Teej every year with great fervour. On the tritiya tithi (third day) of Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Shravan, women keep a fast praying for the good health and long life of their husbands. To-be married women pray for good husbands. On this day, goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped.

Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, Time

This year, the Chhoti Teej will be observed on July 23, 2020. The timing for the tithi is going to start from July 22 at 7.22 pm and last till July 23 at 5.03 pm. However, the festivities begin a few days earlier.

Puja requirements and Vidhi

Devotees wear new clothes and get bangles, henna, vermillion, kumkum, shell and other jewellery to worship Parvati. Regular puja samagri like sandal, ghee, milk, manchamrita, kalash, abir, cumin, camphor, sugar, curd, honey and oil are also needed.

The puja vidhi for Hariyali Teej 2020 also requires various leaves such as Dhatura, Tulsi, Shami leaves, bel leaves, banana leaves and Ankava tree leaves. A new janew or holy thread is also used along with black wet clay.

Considered one of the hardest fasts, women do not eat or drink anything for nearly the whole day till the puja is over. Idols of Shiva-Paravati are created with sand and worshipped overnight. Holy chants are said and bhajan kirtan is performed followed by an aarti.

