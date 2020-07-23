Hariyali Teej 2020: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

People across the country will observe the monsoon festival Hariyali Teej 2020 today. The Hariyali Teej is marked on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. There are three teejs that are celebrated throughout the year - Hariyali Kajari and Hartalika.

According to belief, on the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej, women, who are married, pray for the well being of their husbands. Unmarried women seek Lord Shiva and Parvati’s blessing on this day so that they get an eligible match.

So on the day of Hariyali teej 2020, we are here with a couple of messages and greetings that you can send to your loved ones and relatives.

-- Wishing your life to be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!

-- May this teej bring peace, bliss and abundance in your life. Happy Hariyali Teej 2020

-- May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Kajari Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

-- Wishing you and your family a happy Hariyali Teej 2020! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower blessings on you.

-- Let's join hands and celebrate this auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej festival with happiness and joy!

-- May the magic of this teej bring a lot of happiness in your life. Happy Teej 2020

-- With rains and swings, you enjoy the festival of Hariyali Teej dressed in pretty leheriyas to worship Goddess Teej and seek her blessings and love.

-- Hariyali Teej celebrates the power of women and blessings of Maa Teej which together make a strong combination.

-- Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej…. May this festival brighten each and every day of your life with the blessings of Mata Teej.

-- Saavan ka mausam hai aaya, saath mein teej ka tyohar hai laaya….. Khushiyon ka agman ho aur sath mein taraki aur pragati ho…. Teej ki hardik badhai!!!