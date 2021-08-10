Hariyali Teej 2021: Know Significance, Date and Puja Timings

As per Hindu panchang Hariyali Teej is celebrated every year on ‘Shukla paksh’ ‘tritiya tithi’ of Shravana month. It is also called Shravani Teej as it falls in the month of ‘Shravan’ month. As per the English calendar this festival falls in the month of July or August. This occasion is special for women.

Religiously this festival is linked with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This is the reason that in many places in the country huge fairs are organised on this day and processions of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati are taken out. However, this year too this festival will be celebrated on a small scale like last year due to Covid-19.

This festival is even more special for married women because of the belief that this day celebrates the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While married women observe a fast on this day for their husbands’ long life, unmarried women observe a fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva.

This year this auspicious occasion will start from August 10 at 6:08 pm and will go on till 4:56 pm on August 11. Since it is starting in the evening of August 10 it will be celebrate the next day.

Women observe ‘nirjala upvas’, which means not to even drink water, through the day for the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati. They also get ready and do ‘Solah Sringar’.

