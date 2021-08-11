Hariyali Teej 2021: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurats and Significance of Teej Festival

The auspicious Hariyali Teej is marked on the tritiya tithi of the Shukla Paksh in the holy month of Shravan. This year as per the Panchang, the day is falling on August 11. On this pious day, married Hindu women observe a day long fast and pray to God Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a happy married life. This festival is usually celebrated in northern parts of India like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. There are three types of popular teej namely Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej, and Kajari Teej. All of these are celebrated in the months of Shravan and Bhadrapada.

In 2021, the auspicious Hariyali Teej tithi will start from August 10, 06:05 pm and will go on till August 11, 04:53 pm. Women who observe this fast take bath early in the morning and pledge to keep the fast with utmost sincerity. During the shubh muhurt, they perform the puja with rituals and break their fast.

According to the Hindu mythology it is on this day that lord Shankar was reunited with Goddess Parvati. On this day married women also visit their parent’s house, wear new clothes, preferably a green saree along with bangles and other jewellery. Those keeping this fast also put henna on their hands as a part of shringaar.

Celebrations of the day also include decorating swings with flowers and other material. Women who keep this fast, play around the swings and sing songs based on Teej. As a part of the day’s ritual, Sindhara, which is a bucket of gifts, is sent to the married daughter’s house. It contains gift items for her and her in-laws.

The day of Hariyali Teej is also referred to as Shravana Teej or Chotti Teej. The occasion of Kajari Teej which is also called the badi teej falls 15 days after this teej.

