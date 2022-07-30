Hariyali Teej 2022: Take Cues From Bollywood Divas To Look Beautiful On This Occasion

There are so many festivals that we celebrate in India every year. From Diwali, Holi, Teej, Eid to Raksha Bandhan. And when there are lots of festivals, women and girls get a chance to get dressed and look their best. Talking especially about Teej, this year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31, Sunday. And by now, almost everyone must have chosen their dress, and jewellery and have applied mehendi.

If you are still waiting for that perfect outfit, take inspiration from your Bollywood divas. From pretty and elegant lehenga to saree and green Anarkali suit, you can choose any outfit as per your wish and get ready for the special day.

Yami Gautam

If this is your first teej after the wedding, you have to look your best. For that, pick a lehenga just like Yami Gautam’s and make heads turn. Style it with heavy jewellery and bold eye makeup and you are good to go.



Madhuri Dixit Nene

If you don’t want to wear a heavy lehenga, then you can take cues from Madhuri Dixit’s lehenga choli in bottle green colour. The simple lehenga with a full-shelves choli is the best pick.



Aditi Rao Hydari

Kanjeevaram sarees never go out of fashion. You can style them in any way but they look the best with traditional gold jewellery. Just like Aditi Rao Hydari, style a red-coloured Kanjeevaram saree with a contrasting green blouse and look gorgeous.



Kiara Advani

Seeing the humid weather, want to keep your outfit light and simple yet head turner? Take inspiration from Kiara Advani’s net green saree which is a perfect pick for Hariyali Teej. The green saree with pink flower print and matching blouse, paired with pink bangles and some trendy earrings will do the magic.



Kajol

If you want to stand out and don’t want to wear green on Hariyali Teej, then pick a yellow saree just like Kajol’s. Gajra in the hair with a yellow silk saree will give you a traditional look. You can also opt for any different material of saree.

Hariyali Teej

This festival is considered special for married women. On this day, women worship for the well-being of their husbands and pray to make their married life successful and blissful. Hariyali Teej is celebrated with great enthusiasm in North India.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here