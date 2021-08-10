Hariyali Teej: Checklist of Puja Material For this Shravana Festival

Hariyali Teej is an occasion that is celebrated during the holy month of Shravana. This is the season when there is greenery all around and new crops spring forth from their seeds after being nourished by the rain. Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati are worshiped on this day. Teej is a very special festival for married women. On this day, a woman prays for her husband’s longevity and good fortune by worshiping the divine pair of Shiva and Parvati. Women apply mehndi on their hands and sit on swings in the backyards or gardens.

Following are the ways in which we can observe the Teej festival:

Materials for worship

First we need to collect wet black soil, bel leaves, banana leaves, green clothes, green bangles, and fruits of dhatura (the acawan flower), manjari, tulsi, nada, janaiva, flowers, quince, an earthen pot, red powder (kumkum), sandalwood, oil made from ghee, camphor, clay lamp, and a garland of flowers.

RELATED NEWS Check Out the Complete List of Bank Holidays in Month of July

Significance

Jhoola (the swing), solah shringar (16 adornments) and the singhara (water chestnut) have special significance in the occasion of the Hariyali Teej festival. On this special occasion, the wife’s maternal home sends gifts of clothes, honey, jewellery, sweets and mehndi, usual Teej offerings. Swings are installed at various places on which women collectively swing while singing Kajari songs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here