Hariyali Teej 2021: Things To Keep In Mind While Fasting During Pregnancy

Fasting on festive days like Hariyali Teej, Shivratri, and Karva Chauth is a common practice for women in India, especially due to religious beliefs. Many women choose to fast during their pregnancy period due to their faith and devotion. However, there’s nothing to feel bad about missing the fast. Many preachers say that pregnant women and lactating mothers should only decide to fast if they are healthy enough to do so.

Despite several researches, there’s no clear-cut answer to this question if pregnant women should fast or not as it’s not confirmed so far that if fasting is safe for mother and the baby. On the other hand, fasting during pregnancy appears to be safe for mother and the baby if the mother is healthy and the pregnancy is going well. But it’s important to always consult with your doctor first before deciding to fast, even if it’s for just a day.

Here are the important things for pregnant women to keep in mind while fasting on a special day.

Important things to keep in mind while fasting

Breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women should eat something every two hours of the fast, so that their body and the baby get sufficient nutrition and the mother does not feel weak. The pregnant women should consume more and more water during the fast so that the body doesn’t get dehydrated. You can drink a variety of juices, coconut water and milk. Less consumption of fried food, roasted coffee and tea during fasting is advisable. More consumption of such items will dehydrate the body.

Avoid sitting for too long in one position during the puja and instead of sitting on the floor, sit on a stool or chair. Keep a check on the movement of the child during the fast. In case of discomfort or uneasy feeling, consult a doctor immediately.

