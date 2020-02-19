Harper Lee Death Anniversary: Looking Back at the Celebrated Author of To Kill a Mockingbird

"Shoot all the bluejays you want, if you can hit 'em, but remember it's a sin to kill a mockingbird." These iconic lines are from American novelist Harper Lee's debut novel To Kill a Mockingbird. Published in 1960, the book was narrated through a child and sent shivers with the unraveling racism and systemic prejudice.

Born in April of 1926, Harper Lee travelled into the world of literature quite late in traditional terms. She published To Kill a Mockingbird when she was 34, after leaving law school.

February 19 marks the 4th death anniversary of the author. She died after a stroke in Monroeville, Alabama at the age of 89. She wanted to pursue writing and managed to do so after receiving one year's worth of funding and took the time to come out with the masterpiece.

To Kill a Mockingbird was an instant marvel in literature and got Lee a Pulitzer Prize in 1961. However, to write another complete novel, Lee would keep her readers waiting for several years. Her second and last novel Go Set a Watchman came out in 2015. Although it was initially said to be a sequel to To Kill a Mockingbird, later it was accepted to be more of a first draft to the classic novel.

Go Set a Watchman sees the protagonist of the first novel Scout return home to her aging father Atticus Finch in Alabama. Atticus had played a great role in shaping the characters of both his children, Scout and her brother Jem. The second book goes deep into the single-father's reasoning and nature.

Other than these two novels, Lee also wrote some books for children, such as The Emperor's Cool Clothes and Snow! Snow! Snow!

