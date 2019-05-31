Take the pledge to vote

Harry Potter World to Get Bigger with Four New Stories

The Harry Potter world is all set to get richer as the franchise is gearing up for the release of four new eBooks on June 27.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Harry Potter World to Get Bigger with Four New Stories
Image: Reuters
The Harry Potter world is all set to get richer as the franchise is gearing up for the release of four new eBooks on June 27. The new books will allow fans to dig 'deeper and into the rich history of magic.' The original creator JK Rowling, is, however, not involved in the new writings.

The non-fiction stories, all of which have been named 'Harry Potter: A Journey Through...' have been adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

The ebooks, launched by Pottermore Publishing, will be themed around lessons Harry and his friends studied during their years at Hogwarts School of Witchraft and Wizardry, and according to Pottermore, will "take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories."

Pottermore further promises readers that they will "delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by J.K. Rowling)."

According to the Pottermore website, in addition to exploring the original world of Harry Potter, "the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic."

While the first two books, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology will be released on 27 June, the other two books - Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures - will be released soon after.

All the books have been illustrations by London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason and are inspired by the 2017 British Library exhibition Harry Potter: A History of Magic and its companion book.
Loading...
