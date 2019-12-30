Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Harry Potter’s Godric's Hollow Fails to Find Buyer Even After Being on Market for Two and a Half Years

Godric's Hollow was seen in the Harry Potter franchise as the birthplace of the titular character and the location where his parents were murdered by Lord Voldermort.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Harry Potter’s Godric's Hollow Fails to Find Buyer Even After Being on Market for Two and a Half Years
Back in November, it was revealed that the De Vere House, located in the village of Lavenham in Suffolk, England, which was Harry Potter's birthplace Godric's Hollow in the films was being turned into a bed and breakfast. The news, reported by Independent, stated that for £254 for two nights guests would get a private room and breakfast in the 15th-century property.

This was the same house that was featured as being the place where Lord Voldermort killed Harry’s parents James and Lily Potter.

However, recent reports suggest, when the property was put out in the market, it did not find any buyers. According to a report in Daily Mail, Tony and Jane Ranzetta, owners of De Vere House, have been trying to sell the property from the last two and a half years, but without luck.

The report revealed that the 15th-century property, which is a six-bedroom, Grade I-listed house has seen the owners trying to attract buyers by curtailing the asking price from £995,000 to £950,000. Even a drop in price has been unsuccessful in attracting potential buyers.

While the house attracts a number of Potter fans, the owners have not benefited from the house's appearance in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows in 2010.

They did not even know until later that the house had been featured in the film as the crew did not need their permission to shoot the exterior.

In conversation with Daily Mail, Tony Ranzetta, who is the owner of the property, said, "I was asleep in the front row when my son Alexander kicked me as I was snoring," adding, "He just said, 'Dad, our house is on the screen'. I replied, 'Rubbish', then I looked up and saw that it was."

Tony also revealed that people knock or ring the bell and they are happy talking about the history of the building, but the estate agents think that perhaps having a house that popular is what is stopping it from getting sold.

"Most potential buyers want to retire to Lavenham. They want a quiet life but living in the house is a bit like being in a goldfish bowl," Daily Mail quoted him as saying.

