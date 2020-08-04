Harry Styles Flaunts His Quarantine Moustache as He Steps Out on the Streets of Italy for a Jog

Harry Styles was recently clicked on a fitness spree across the Italian capital city, Rome. While vacationing in Italy, the singer left his hotel for jogging, showing off his moustache.

He was papped in a grey vest and black shorts. Harry also sported a pair of black and white sneakers and a blue baseball cap. He flaunted a cool pair of sunglasses and a mature facial hair look.

During the outing, the 26-year-old star preferred to show off his love for ink as he chose his tattoos to be on full show. A butterfly clip could be seen attached to his waist as he ran through the lanes hooked to his AirPods. He was almost unattended while on his workout as he was jogging at a rather good speed so onlookers didn’t catch a glimpse straight away.

The former One Direction member has been reportedly spotted with the new moustache throughout the month of July. Fans have been swooning over his 70s inspired look and even drew comparisons to Freddie Mercury.

In one of his earlier interviews, Harry hinted at his facial hair aspirations nine years ago. He recently penned a tribute to his first boy band, One Direction which celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 23.