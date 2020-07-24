Harry Styles Has Grown a Moustache and Fans Can’t Keep Calm

The coronavirus lockdown has made all of us sit back at home. During these times, while some people have worked on their skills, others have grown a new look altogether. Singer Harry Styles has shifted to a new and rusty look during the lockdown period.

The actor, who has always sported a clean-shaven look, has left his fans surprised with the new look resembling a vintage actor. The picture of his latest style, donning a moustache, was shared on Instagram by Villa Manodori, an Italy-based company known for its extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

“Many thanks for your visit @harrystyles, enjoy our little gift (sic)!” read the post shared four days ago.

In the picture, Styles is wearing a green-and-white striped shirt tucked neatly into straight-legged jeans, sported with facial hair and aviators.

Ever since the picture was shared online, his fans and followers seem to have been in a frenzy.

Expressing his disbelief, a user wrote, “Can u believe Harry Styles just invented the mustache (sic)?”

Another mentioned, “I don't understand how he manages to pull off everything and anything. Now I need this creepy uncle from the 1970s in my life.”

Someone even compared him to Freddie Mercury, the British singer who was the part of the band Queen.

Harry Styles is the new Freddie Mercury everyone ,, i love the mustache ✌ pic.twitter.com/rCbtr5FulU — 4 your eyez only (@fuck18months) July 18, 2020

A fan ever wrote, “Harry Styles is the only man that is allowed to have a mustache. I will be answering no questions at this time.”

Check out all some more reactions to Harry's stache here:

Meanwhile, a few others asked him to get rid of the new look:

Do you like or dislike Harry's new look?