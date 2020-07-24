Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Harry Styles Has Grown a Moustache and Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Harry Styles posted a picture recently where he shows off his new look. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Harry Styles Has Grown a Moustache and Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Harry Styles

The coronavirus lockdown has made all of us sit back at home. During these times, while some people have worked on their skills, others have grown a new look altogether. Singer Harry Styles has shifted to a new and rusty look during the lockdown period.

The actor, who has always sported a clean-shaven look, has left his fans surprised with the new look resembling a vintage actor. The picture of his latest style, donning a moustache, was shared on Instagram by Villa Manodori, an Italy-based company known for its extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

“Many thanks for your visit @harrystyles, enjoy our little gift (sic)!” read the post shared four days ago.

In the picture, Styles is wearing a green-and-white striped shirt tucked neatly into straight-legged jeans, sported with facial hair and aviators.

Ever since the picture was shared online, his fans and followers seem to have been in a frenzy.

Expressing his disbelief, a user wrote, “Can u believe Harry Styles just invented the mustache (sic)?”

Another mentioned, “I don't understand how he manages to pull off everything and anything. Now I need this creepy uncle from the 1970s in my life.”

Someone even compared him to Freddie Mercury, the British singer who was the part of the band Queen.

A fan ever wrote, “Harry Styles is the only man that is allowed to have a mustache. I will be answering no questions at this time.”

Check out all some more reactions to Harry's stache here:

Meanwhile, a few others asked him to get rid of the new look:

Do you like or dislike Harry's new look?

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading