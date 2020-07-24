Harry Styles Has Grown a Moustache and Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Harry Styles posted a picture recently where he shows off his new look. Take a look.
Harry Styles
The coronavirus lockdown has made all of us sit back at home. During these times, while some people have worked on their skills, others have grown a new look altogether. Singer Harry Styles has shifted to a new and rusty look during the lockdown period.
The actor, who has always sported a clean-shaven look, has left his fans surprised with the new look resembling a vintage actor. The picture of his latest style, donning a moustache, was shared on Instagram by Villa Manodori, an Italy-based company known for its extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
“Many thanks for your visit @harrystyles, enjoy our little gift (sic)!” read the post shared four days ago.
In the picture, Styles is wearing a green-and-white striped shirt tucked neatly into straight-legged jeans, sported with facial hair and aviators.
Ever since the picture was shared online, his fans and followers seem to have been in a frenzy.
Expressing his disbelief, a user wrote, “Can u believe Harry Styles just invented the mustache (sic)?”
can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK— coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020
Another mentioned, “I don't understand how he manages to pull off everything and anything. Now I need this creepy uncle from the 1970s in my life.”
I don't understand how he manages to pull off everything and anything. Now I need this creepy uncle from the 1970s in my life.— Melissa (@rainydayinnyc) July 22, 2020
Someone even compared him to Freddie Mercury, the British singer who was the part of the band Queen.
Harry Styles is the new Freddie Mercury everyone ,, i love the mustache ✌ pic.twitter.com/rCbtr5FulU— 4 your eyez only (@fuck18months) July 18, 2020
A fan ever wrote, “Harry Styles is the only man that is allowed to have a mustache. I will be answering no questions at this time.”
Harry Styles is the only man that is allowed to have a mustache. I will be answering no questions at this time pic.twitter.com/xn3ZUryECn— Lauren (@_laurengibson_) July 20, 2020
Check out all some more reactions to Harry's stache here:
Good news. Harry Styles has a mustache now pic.twitter.com/h2GHPBnxfU— ashley ♡ (@ash_ash123) July 20, 2020
Me: “I don’t like mustaches”*Harry Styles has a mustache*Me: nevermind pic.twitter.com/fHJGnHPDDs— Brooke Ramshaw (@brooke_ramshaw) July 19, 2020
stop hating his cutie mustache #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/u59mo8kZv7— harry styles (@hazzamp3) July 19, 2020
Manifestation at its finest #HarryStyles #mustache pic.twitter.com/3YKMqCumBT— the tommo way (@watermelonshug2) July 19, 2020
Meanwhile, a few others asked him to get rid of the new look:
for personal reasons i’m asking you to shave your mustache before tomorrow @Harry_Styles— m (@svueme) July 23, 2020
@Harry_Styles shave the mustache and wear your mask sir— J ☆ ¹ᴰ (@hzrrybby) July 23, 2020
@Harry_Styles ily and all but pls shave ur mustache i’ll literally pay u to do it— Julia (@lavenderxbones) July 23, 2020
Do you like or dislike Harry's new look?
