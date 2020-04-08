Harry Styles Sells Merchandise to Raise Funds For Covid-19 Relief
The T-shirt is available as part of Styles' official merchandise collection on his website, benefitting the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
File photo of Harry Styles. (Image: Getty)
Singer Harry Styles will be selling merchandise such as T-shirts to raise funds for the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.
Styles unveiled the design on April 7, with a T-shirt featuring a special message for people.
The white T-shirt features black text printed in capital letters, with the front reading: "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other."
"This T-shirt fights COVID-19. Treat people with kindness," it continues on the back.
View this post on Instagram
Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other. Now available in the Official Store. Link in bio. 100% of profits to be donated to the #COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund for the @WHO, powered by the @unfoundation. #WorldHealthDay #StayHome *Item expected to ship in 4-6 weeks from confirmation of purchase.
In a statement, Styles re-iterates the need for social distancing, writing: "In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you are able to help, please donate where you can. 100% of the profits of this t-shirt will go towards fighting COVID-19."
"Stay home, self-isolate, and protect each other. TPWK (Treat people with kindness)."
The T-shirt is available as part of Styles' official merchandise collection on his website and retails at $26, benefitting the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 8 Pro Wireless Charging Feature Confirmed, 30W Wireless Charger Leaks
- WhatsApp to Soon Introduce Advance Search, Backup Password and Auto Media Download Rules
- Ayushmann Khurrana Sings 'Happy Birthday' for Fan Following Her Daughters' Request
- Golfer Arjun Bhati Sold His 102 Trophies to Raise Money for Battle Against Coronavirus
- Remember Pineapple-Apple-Pen Guy? He's Back With a 'Handy' New Song On Coronavirus