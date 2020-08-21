Hartalika Teej 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS to Share with Your Loved Ones

Hartalika Teej is the day when, as per belief, Lord Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife. This year, the day will be observed on August 21. It is important to note that usually, this day falls on the eve of Ganesh Chathurthi.

The term Hartalika, comes from a combination of two words Harit and Aalika. The word Harit means abduction and Aalika means a female friend. According to the Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati’s father, Himalaya had fixed her marriage with Lord Vishnu. However, she did not wish to marry him as she had performed severe austerity on the banks of river Gange to have Shiva as her husband. Those women who celebrate Hartalika Teej, observe Nirjala Vrat.

If you are celebrating the festival here're WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS to share with your loved ones, here are a few options:

-- May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

-- Teej is the day which shows a woman's love. May your wishes come true and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva.

-- I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

-- Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej

-- May the blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring joy and love into your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!