Hartalika Teej 2022: 5 Lip-smacking Fasting Recipes That You Can Prepare At Home

Hartalika Teej, one of the three main Teej festivals, in the country is round the corner. The auspicious day will be observed on August 30. The festival is celebrated across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Hartalika Teej is observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Fasting Rules and Mantra

On this auspicious day, married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a blissful life. While devotees observe a day-long fast on this day, traditional delicacies and sweets are also prepared. Here are some of the lip-smacking traditional recipes for Hartalika Teej vrat that can be prepared at home.

Sabudane ki kheer

You can replace your regular rice kheer with Sabudane ki kheer. This easy to prepare recipe is cooked with soaked sabudana, milk, sugar and dry fruits. This dessert is perfect for people who observe fast.

Nariyal Laddoo

Nariyal Laddoo, an easy-to-make dessert is prepared with desiccated coconut, khoya and condensed milk. The desiccated coconut is cooked in ghee till it gets brown and then mixed with khoya and condensed milk. Once the mixture is ready, shape it into round balls. You can also add almonds and cashews to add taste to the laddoo.

ALSO READ: What is the Difference Between Haryali Teej and Hartalika Teej? Here’s All You Need to Know

Malpua

These sweet mini pancakes dipped in sugar syrup and garnished with pistachios is one of the most popular desserts prepared during festivities. This sweet delicacy can be prepared in under an hour with readily available ingredients in your kitchen.

To prepare this mouth-watering dessert, all you need is all-purpose flour, semolina, fennel seeds, khoya, sugar, milk, saffron, green cardamom powder and baking soda. All these ingredients are mixed well to prepare a batter with a pourable consistency. The batter is then deep-fried in ghee and dipped in sugar syrup. Serve with Rabdi to taste well.

Gujiya

These small delightful snacks are prepared with some easily available ingredients – khoya, sugar, almonds, green cardamom, semolina and flour. The crispy outer coating of maida with sweet, yummy filling of the khoya mixture is perfect to nibble on. You can also add variations to gujiya fillings by using chocolate and apple.

Ghewar

This Rajasthani dessert is a must-have during Teej. The round-shaped dessert is prepared by using all purposes flour, ghee, water, milk, sugar, cardamom powder, saffron, dry fruits, sugar, water, saffron, ghee. The ghee, flour and water are mixed to prepare the batter.

The batter is then poured into a circular mould placed in a heavy bottom pan filled with ghee. The batter is then fried till it gets golden brown and then soaked in sugar syrup. It is topped with malai and garnished with chopped nuts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here