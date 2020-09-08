Take the pledge to vote

Harun Robert's New Show Goads Kids to Explore Creativity Through Repurposing

Harun Robert, popularly known as Rob, will encourage children to explore creativity through the concept of repurposing on his new show Imagine That.

IANS

Updated:September 8, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
Harun Robert's New Show Goads Kids to Explore Creativity Through Repurposing
Television personality Harun Robert, popularly known as Rob on the tube, is ready with a new show, which is all about inculcating a good habit among children but in a fun and interesting way.

Titled "Imagine That", the show will encourage children to explore creativity through the concept of repurposing.

"I am really passionate about art, and I encourage people to be more creative. The show is designed towards entertaining people but also aims to inspire kids and families to be more creative. The show has an overall theme of upcycling, and I truly believe in that," Rob told IANS.

Talking about the theme of the show, he continued: "There are a lot of interesting and unique ideas that we are doing in the show. The whole idea is to encourage kids to explore their creative side while introducing them to the concept of repurposing, which is upcycling.

"So, we are making them understand how they can convert the old waste material into new materials, which has a new purpose. The basic idea is to make them understand that you can turn waste into something more valuable and meaningful… We are (trying to) inculcate a good habit in a non-preachy, fun and interesting way," added the craft artiste about the show, which airs on Disney Channel.

Harun Robert became a household name after hosting the show M.A.D on Pogo channel.

