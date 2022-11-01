Haryana Day 2022: 5 Haryanvi Traditional Delicacies You Must-Try

HARYANA DAY 2022: Haryana is one of India’s wealthiest states. Haryana Day is celebrated on November 1 every year to commemorate the formation of the state in 1966. While North Indian cuisine leans toward the spicy and flavourful, Haryanvi cuisine is predominantly vegetarian, with a heavy emphasis on milk and ghee. In fact, many people generally make their own ghee and butter, and the taste is very authentic and fresh. So on the occasion of Haryana Day, here’s a list of the 5 dishes that Haryanvis love to savour in their daily diet:

Hara Dhaniya Choliya

This is another traditional Haryanvi dish made with onion, carrots, and spices. It is served with rotis or rice. Hara Choliya is a type of green chickpea that is widely available in Northern India. It contains not only a variety of spices but also plenty of other vegetables, making it even more delicious. Meethe Chawal

Ghee is the secret ingredient in many Haryanvi dishes. Meethe Chawal is another dish that contains ghee. It consists of rice, ghee, and sugar. It also has a hint of cardamom and saffron. As Basmati rice is abundant in Haryana, it is the strain of rice used to make Meethe Chawal. Dahi Vada

Despite its popularity throughout North India, Haryana has its own distinct method of preparing Dahi Vada. The vadas are deep-fried and served with yoghurt. Chutneys and powdered spices are then poured over it, and it is served chilled. As a result, it works well as a spiced dessert. Besan Ki Masala Roti

The ingredients for Besan Ki Masala Roti include gram flour (besan), whole wheat flour (atta), ghee, and masala. Cumin powder, coriander powder, dry mango powder (amchur), red chilli powder, green chilli paste, and salt are common ingredients in masala. Kair Sangri ki Sabzi

Singri or Kair sangri, a dried desert bean found in Haryana, is a popular food ingredient in the state. Making this dish takes a full day. You must soak it overnight before boiling it in salty water. Then you combine it with a generous amount of spices, particularly amchur (dried mango powder).

