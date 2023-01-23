Has Marriage Distanced You From Pals? Tips To Rekindle Your Friendship

Marriage marks a fresh start for most people. Couples often tend to live a reclusive life after their marriage, as their responsibilities and priorities change. This may create a distance between them and their close friends. Sometimes people even move cities after marriage, causing the connection and bond they shared with their friends to fade away or weaken. Marriage can create distance in friendships, but rekindling that old bond with friends is not a very difficult task. Take note of these tips and tricks that can help you make the process easier and faster.

Text your friends

Messaging your friends once in a while can help revive their belief that you care for them. This way, no matter how little time you spend with them, they will never lose faith in their friendship with you.

Connect via social media

If you have lost your friend’s number after marriage, as a result of not contacting them for a long time, use social media to find their profile. Once found, send them a friend or follow requests and text them. As soon as they see your request, it will make them curious and they will text you back.

Plan a trip

Go on a vacation with your friends. One of the best ways to socialise with friends after marriage is planning a trip. You don’t need an icebreaker that way to spark conversation and you can spend quality time with them too.

Invite friends for dinner

Invite your friends for a family dinner, every now and then. From birthdays, anniversaries to celebrations like New Year’s, there are several occasions to call your friends home. Even if there is no celebration around, you can call them for a house party or a simple dinner and have a good time with them.

Surprise them

You can also surprise your friends by visiting their homes, without informing them. This will show them that you have put in effort to meet them and did not feel the need for formalities like asking to visit. This way you can preserve your friendship even after marriage or moving cities.

