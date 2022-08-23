Have A Heart Condition Or Recently Had A Heart Surgery? Avoid The Gym For These Reasons

Going to the gym is not just a practice nowadays, it is a lifestyle. Staying fit is people’s top priority and they don’t want to compromise on it in any way. People of all ages hit the gym and want to stay fit. While it has its own set of benefits, for some people hitting the gym can prove to be life-threatening. People with terminal illnesses or who have gotten surgery done recently should not be lifting weights or doing heavy exercises of any kind. Especially people who have terminal heart problems and have gone through heart surgery should take ample bed rest and refrain from doing any heavy-duty work or exercise.

Dr Vineet Arora, Cardiologist, Apollo Hospital, New Delhi says that people suffering from heart diseases or the ones who have undergone heart surgery should not join the gym without a doctor’s clearance. People whose hearts are working at an efficiency lower than 35% should never step into the gym or they might suffer from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) which is a life-threatening situation to be in.

According to Dr Vineet, people who have undergone heart surgery should not lift weights or run on the treadmill. Light exercises like brisk walking for 40 minutes and covering about 4 kilometres in that time is a great way to stay healthy and fit.

Dr Vineeta also suggests that only after getting clearance should an unhealthy patient join the gym. Moreover, your trainer at the gym should know your medical history before preparing an exercise plan for you. People suffering from heart problems and healthy individuals should stay from supplements.

Gym supplements can cause scars on the heart. Every individual who is 30 years or older should get checked by a cardiologist to know their heart condition. This reduces the risk of cardiac arrests and heart attacks. Nowadays, Coronary artery diseases are common in youth as well. Hence, people of all age groups need to make sure they are not careless about their fitness journey.

