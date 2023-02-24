Apple Cider Vinegar is often used as a home remedy to treat ailments like cough and cold. Made from the fermented and unstrained juice of crushed apples, it controls the symptoms of sore throat and strengthens your resistance to several bacterial infections. High in antimicrobial properties, apple cider vinegar soothes and keeps you away from falling ill. These Ayurvedic concoctions made with it should be included in your regime to stay fit and healthy.

Apple Cider Vinegar and Honey

This concoction is considered much more effective in treating problems like sore throat, cough and cold. Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of honey in a large mug of warm water.

Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar- 1 tbsp

Honey- 2 tbsp

Warm Water - 1 glass

Method:

Boil some water in a vessel, pour it into a glass and add 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and 2 tbsp of honey. Stir it properly. Your drink is ready to be served. Try this home remedy drink every once a week to get relief from throat pain and cold.

Apple Cider Vinegar and Baking Soda:

Both ingredients are easily available at home. Include these ingredients to cure seasonal cough and sore throat.

Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar- 1 tbsp

Baking Soda- 1 tbsp

Warm Water- 1 glass

Method:

To prepare this home remedy, first heat a glass of water. Then, add one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and one tablespoon of baking soda and stir it well. Now, gargle at least three to four times a day to get relief from cough and throat pain.

Apple Cider Vinegar and Cinnamon

Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar- 1 tsp

Cinnamon Powder- 1 tsp

Honey- 1 tsp

Lemon Juice- 1 tsp

Warm Water- 1 cup

First, combine apple cider vinegar, cinnamon powder, lemon juice and honey in a cup of warm water. This prepared solution should be sipped slowly. You can also gargle with this solution if you are having trouble drinking it. Gargling will also help with coughing and sore throats. You can try this method two or three times per day.

Apple Cider Vinegar and Lemon

Mix apple cider vinegar and lemon juice with one glass of warm water. Sip this mixture slowly. For better results, drink this solution 2 to 3 times daily.

Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar - 1 tbsp

Lemon Juice- 1 tsp

Warm Water- 1 glass

Honey (Optional)

Apple Cider Vinegar and Saltwater

Add 1-2 tablespoons of salt to warm water. Gargle at least 20-30 times to get relief from throat pain.

Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar - 1 tbsp

Salt - 1 teaspoon

Warm Water- 1 glass

Firstly, mix salt in a glass of warm water and stir it well. Then, add about one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Your solution is prepared. Try to gargle daily to cure sore throat and cold.

