Have Been Spending Time With My Mother Amid Lockdown, Says Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan said that she has been spending a lot of time with her mother amidst the lockdown to avoid boredom.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
Have Been Spending Time With My Mother Amid Lockdown, Says Gauahar Khan
Actress Gauahar Khan says she loves making the most of her time and exploring new avenues to connect with people.

"I love making the most of my time and exploring new avenues to reach out to as many people as I can with my work," Gauahar said while talking about how she manages to multi-task.

Talking about what has been keeping her busy, she said: "I have been spending a lot of time with my mom amidst the lockdown to avoid boredom."

When asked about her love for cooking, she said: "I love to cook and have spent more time cooking as opposed to gossiping inside the Bigg Boss house."

She expressed her views in a conversation with Kusha Kapila in an episode of Go Fun Yourself, which streams on Voot.

Gauahar took to her Instagram and shared about the episode."This was so much fun ! Talking to this person I admire so much ! @kushakapila on @voot watch it now on #Voot app !!!! #goFunYourself," the actress captioned it.

