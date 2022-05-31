Have You Checked Deepika Padukone's Refreshing Summer Collection?

Every girl dreams of having one of Deepika’s refreshing summer fits. The diva always takes a step ahead to make her fans awestruck. The ’83 actor never fails in experimenting with her looks — be it her challenging outfits or any makeup. She is the ultimate queen of B-town.

Let’s have a look at some of her latest refreshing summer looks. Every single outfit which she wore at the Cannes event has surfaced all over the internet.

Recently, Deepika wore an Off shoulder floral skater dress. The floral green and pink prints on white were giving major summer vibes. She matched her outfit with her shoes. And let’s not forget the highlight of the whole outfit, ‘it had pockets.’ She looked no less than a princess. Now you know how to recreate this sort of outfit which will amp up your summer fits.

Proving the trending phrase ‘orange is the new black’ right, the diva wore a huge puffy orange gown. She looked like a dream. This outfit definitely can not be included but you have to include this colour in your wardrobe.

We all know a staple white shirt is a key to completing your wardrobe. But try to get one white shirt with some graphic prints going. We can see how this queen is slaying in a white graphic printed shirt pairing it up with a pink skirt, which looks quite cool.

Keeping it subtle, she wore a blue-coloured bodycon dress layering it with a darker blue jacket. She completed the whole look with the same darker blue heels. This outfit is the perfect go-to summer look for all the ladies out there.

Proving again that polka dots are never out of fashion, the actor wore a green co-ord set with white polka dots on it. Keeping it minimal, she paired it with white stilettos. You have to try this combination this summer for sure.

