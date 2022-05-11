Have You Ever Tried Lauki Chilka Pakoras? We Have An Easy-Peasy Recipe

Lauki or bottle gourd comes with a number of health benefits. This is one of the go-to summer vegetables. Due to its easy-to-digest property, lauki is often recommended if a person is suffering from an upset stomach. It is a rich source of calcium and fibre. It also contains fewer calories and no fat and will help you lose weight. What if we told you that’s not all? Even the peel of this healthy vegetable is useful.

Yes, you read that right. Instead of throwing them away, you can now use the gourd peels to make tasty pakoras. However, be sure that the peels are long, and not small ones. Here’s how to make these lauki chilka pakoras & serve them as evening snacks with tea.

Ingredients:

Gourd/ Lauki peels

Semolina—2 tbsp

Besan -4 tbsp

Chilli Powder -1 tsp

Turmeric Powder -1 tsp

Ajwain -1 tsp

Refined oil

Salt - as per taste

Process:

Step 1: Wash and clean the gourd peels thoroughly.Mix semolina, gram flour, chilli powder, ajwain, turmeric, and salt in a bowl.

Step 2: Add water to the mixture, but keep in mind that the mixture must be thick. A runny mix won’t be ideal for good pakoras.

Step 3: Dip the long bottle gourd peels in the mixture before dropping them into the hot oil. Let them cook on a low flame till they are crispy.

Step 4: If you want to give shape to the peels, then take them out of the mixture and roll the peels in the oil to fry.

Step 5: Serve with chutney or sauce if desired.

All it takes is 10 minutes to create these healthy and tasty snacks. Happy snacking.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.