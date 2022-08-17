Have You Ever Tried Making Eyeliner At Home? Here's How You Do It

Well, who doesn’t love bold and beautiful eyes? Of course all of us! And when it comes to eye makeup it can make or break your entire look, especially those thick winged ones. Our face looks even more beautiful because of your lovely, bright eyes. And that’s the reason why the majority of women do not neglect to adorn their eyes when applying makeup because of this.

Women typically use market kajal, eyeliner, and eye shadow for their eyes. However, if you can make eyeliner at home using a few simple techniques and save some money.

Eye shadow powder, please:

Take the eye shadow powder in your preferred shade to start making the eyeliner. To make glitter eyeliner, powder eye shadow works best. Use matte eyeliner as well for a matte finish. When using eye shadow, you can also use blush, highlighter powder, or loose pigment if you don’t have any on hand.

Use container:

Thoroughly wash and clean a container to keep the eyeliner safe. Add eye shadow and stir in a few drops of water. If you want, you can also use refreshing eye drops instead of water.

Mix well:

To blend the eyeliner well, use a pointed, thin eyeliner brush. Use a brush to thoroughly combine the eyeliner and water. Your eyeliner will be more stable as a result.

Add primer:

You can add an eye primer or face primer to eyeliner after mixing it. This will help you store your eyeliner easily and prevent it from going bad for a long time.

Store it in a container:

Mix the eyeliner thoroughly, and pour it into the container. With the help of this recipe, you can create eyeliner that is both colourful and made by preventing expired eye shadows from spoiling.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them.)

