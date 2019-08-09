Have You Noticed Alaia’s Instagram Yet? It's a Perfectly Curated One

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F is making her big Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film, which also features Tabu, has been shot in London. Throughout the shooting of the film, Alaia, who is an avid social media user, kept giving a sneak peek into her life on and off film sets.

Recently, she shared the wrap-up picture from the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman. She wrote, “Gratitude and excitement is all I feel... IT’S A WRAP FOR ME ON JAWAANI JAANEMANNN!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn’t have asked for anything more!”

The shoot for the movie began in June 2019 in London. The film is jointly produced by Saif Ali Khan’s production company Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment. The film will also star Kubbra Sait and is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2019.

However, her perfectly curated Instagram account gives insights into her life and training before joining the film industry as an active member.

In different pictures and videos, she can be seen preparing for a contemporary dance or gearing up for a photoshoot. Then there are pictures from her #SaturdayArtClass which brings out a different side of her personality.

Here are some posts from her Instagram account:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.