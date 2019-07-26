Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
» »
1-min read

Have You Tasted Peru’s Pisco Yet? If Not Then Here’s Your Chance

Peru celebrates the Pisco day on fourth Sunday of every July. For the unversed, Pisco is a kind of brandy produced in some parts of Peru and Chile.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Have You Tasted Peru’s Pisco Yet? If Not Then Here’s Your Chance
Image: Facebook/@visitperu
Loading...

This year India is the center of Pisco celebrations after the Intellectual Property Appellate Board of India (IPAB) ruled that Pisco is undoubtedly a denomination of origin exclusively from Peru.

Peru celebrates the Pisco day on fourth Sunday of every July. For the unversed, Pisco is a kind of brandy produced in some parts of Peru and Chile.

So, India just toasted a glass of Pisco and enjoyed the evening with Peruvian people on 24th July at Café C, New Delhi.

On the occasion, Fabio Subia, Second Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peru, said, “The first reports of the production of this grape spirit can be traced back to the year 1613. Today, Pisco is only produced in the coasts of Peru in the regions of Lima, Ica, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna but it is now easily available in the markets of Europe, Spain and American states. It took a while for Pisco to make its place in the Asian market but suddenly India is one of the top pacesetter countries.”

Peru’s Pisco is different than other famous South-American and Chilean Piscos as they believe to keep the process of producing Pisco very simple and traditional. It avoids adding any superfluous ingredients during distillation. A variety of grapes, grown mostly in the coastal regions, are used.

The three major versions of Pisco distilled via conventional methods are Puro, Acholado and Mosto Verde. While Puro is made using only single aromatic variety of grapes, Achalado is a mixture of different varieties of grapes. The third one, Mosto Verde, is prepared by not fermenting the whole sugar of the grapes into the Alcohol, which makes its texture unique.

Typically, most of the coastal regions of Peru are open for a symposium around this time of the year. There are contests, fairs, competitions and special discounts on the restaurants to mark the day. To top everything, the winegrowers offer free visits and Pisco tasting fairs.

So, what are you doing this Pisco day?

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram