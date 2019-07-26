Have You Tasted Peru’s Pisco Yet? If Not Then Here’s Your Chance

This year India is the center of Pisco celebrations after the Intellectual Property Appellate Board of India (IPAB) ruled that Pisco is undoubtedly a denomination of origin exclusively from Peru.

Peru celebrates the Pisco day on fourth Sunday of every July. For the unversed, Pisco is a kind of brandy produced in some parts of Peru and Chile.

So, India just toasted a glass of Pisco and enjoyed the evening with Peruvian people on 24th July at Café C, New Delhi.

On the occasion, Fabio Subia, Second Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peru, said, “The first reports of the production of this grape spirit can be traced back to the year 1613. Today, Pisco is only produced in the coasts of Peru in the regions of Lima, Ica, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna but it is now easily available in the markets of Europe, Spain and American states. It took a while for Pisco to make its place in the Asian market but suddenly India is one of the top pacesetter countries.”

Peru’s Pisco is different than other famous South-American and Chilean Piscos as they believe to keep the process of producing Pisco very simple and traditional. It avoids adding any superfluous ingredients during distillation. A variety of grapes, grown mostly in the coastal regions, are used.

The three major versions of Pisco distilled via conventional methods are Puro, Acholado and Mosto Verde. While Puro is made using only single aromatic variety of grapes, Achalado is a mixture of different varieties of grapes. The third one, Mosto Verde, is prepared by not fermenting the whole sugar of the grapes into the Alcohol, which makes its texture unique.

Typically, most of the coastal regions of Peru are open for a symposium around this time of the year. There are contests, fairs, competitions and special discounts on the restaurants to mark the day. To top everything, the winegrowers offer free visits and Pisco tasting fairs.

So, what are you doing this Pisco day?

