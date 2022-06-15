Have You Tried Indori Khopra Aloo Patties Yet? Here's The Recipe

Indore is known for its delicacies. Be it your Indori Poha, Sabudana khichdi, or Dahi vada, people generally fall in love with its special cuisine. Now we have yet another simple recipe from Indore known as Khopra Aloo Patties. It is not only considered delicious but also good for health.

To prepare Khopra aloo patties that are bursting with Indori flavours follow these steps.

Ingredients you need for making it

Potatoes boiled – 4

Grated coconut – 1 cup

Sugar – 1 tsp

Bread crumbs – 1 cup

Cashew nuts – 1 tbsp

Raisins – 1 tsp

Corn Flour – 1 tsp

Chopped green chillies– 2

Chopped Green coriander– 2 tbsp

Tamarind chutney – 1/2 cup

Oil – for frying

Salt – as per taste

Steps:

Take the boiled potatoes and peel them.

Mash them properly in a bowl

Add cornflour and salt as per taste.

Add finely chopped coriander leaves, grated coconut, cashew nuts, raisins, and green chillies in a mixing dish. Stuffing for patties is prepared.

Now, take a small amount of the potato mash and roll it into a poori.

Place the coconut mixture in the centre and make it into a circle, and close it from all sides.

Now, coat the balls in the bread crumbs and let them set on a plate.

Take a wok now, add oil to it, and let it heat over a high flame.

Now, deep fry the patties until it turns golden brown on each side.

Similarly, repeat the process for each one of them.

Your mouthwatering Khopra aloo patties are ready. Enjoy them with tamarind chutney.

