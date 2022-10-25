Have You Tried Sadabahar or Periwinkle Flowers In Your Skincare And Haircare?

Sadabahar flowers, also known as Periwinkle, are found in almost every home, especially in the gardens of people who are fond of gardening. This plant blooms in every season and that’s the reason it is called Sadabahar.

These flowers not only look pretty but are also considered beneficial for skin as well as hair. These have antibacterial and antioxidant properties and by using these flowers on your skin and hair care, you can eliminate many skin and hair problems from the root. And today we will let you know its benefits.

Top showsha video

You can use evergreen flowers in skin care by using its face pack. Make a paste with the flowers and fresh neem leaves for this. Now, add a little rose water to it and apply it to your face, then rinse with clean water.

Advantages of its face pack:

Try the face pack in skin care to make your skin smooth and glowing. Aside from that, using an evergreen face pack can be beneficial in removing fine radicals, wrinkles, dark circles and blemishes.

Try it in your hair care

To use these flowers on hair, make a hair mask with flowers and neem leaves. Aside from that, combining coconut oil, castor oil, and lemon juice in it can be extremely beneficial to hair.

These flowers contain antibacterial and antifungal elements that aid in the prevention of scalp dandruff and infection. At the same time, using evergreen in hair care helps to make hair longer, thicker, and stronger by increasing blood circulation to the scalp.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here