Have You Tried These Delicious Bread Snacks Yet?

Sitting back at home during the lockdown phase might have definitely compelled you to step into your kitchen and cook a dish or two. However, the real struggle is to think what to cook. Once you know the dish, you can definitely find out the perfect recipe to it.

While there are a thousand options to choose from, we would always suggest you experiment from something easily available at home. And a bread loaf is so feasible in every household.

So, here we are a few simple and quick recipe snacks that can be made using a bread loaf:

1. Bread Pakoda: The favourite Indian street food is no mystery to anyone. We all have heard about it and definitely ate it on many occasions, whether its occasional rains or an outing with friends after school. Interestingly, preparing one at home is not very difficult. All you need is bread slices, gram flour, water, salt, red chillies, green chillies, onion and coriander leaves.

Mix some gram flour in water, and add salt, red chilli powder, green chillies, onion and coriander leaves. Make sure there are no lumps left behind. Now, let the batter sit for some time. Cut bread slices into half, diagonally. Cover them in gram flour matter and deep fry. You can also eat it with green chutney or sauce.

2. Bread Upma: You might have definitely tried cooking rava upma at home. Some might have even opted for ready-to-make recipes. However, making a bread upma is equally interesting and far tastier. The basic ingredients needed include bread slices, onion, mustard seeds, onion, tomato, chillies and coriander leaves.

Start by shredding bread slices into tiny pieces, and finely chop the vegetables. Now, add some oil to a pan, followed by mustard seeds, onion, chillies and potatoes. Once the vegetables are sautéed, add shredded break pieces into it and mix well. Your bread upma is ready!

3. Bread Pizza: If you wish to eat pizza at home, and do not have a base for it, do not fret. We have got you covered. Bread slices work just as fine as pizza bases, in times of need. Keep the toppings ready, including onion, sweet corn, olives, bell pepper and tomato. And make sure to keep a lot of cheese.

Bake the bread into garlic butter and add cheese on one side. Now, add the toppings, with some oregano and chilli flakes. Now keep it in a microwave for 10 minutes. Well, yes, it is as easy as that.

4. Cheese sandwich: We all love to go out to relish some nice sandwiches with our friends. But what if you get to have the same taste at home. Well, it is definitely not some rocket science. If you have a sandwich, onion, cucumber, tomato and lots of cheese at home, you are good to go.

Take some cheese. Melt and mix it well with some mayonnaise, chopped onion, tomato and cucumber. Now, bake two bread slices and put the sandwich spread on one side of each of them. Add the mixed cheese batter in between and cover it with another bread. And just eat it with all the love.

5. Bread Omelet: This one is specially for all the egg lovers out there. Nothing ever might taste as good as a perfectly baked bread omelet. You can always cook it at home and add more twists, as needed. The ingredients needed are bread slices, eggs, spring onion, green chilies, tomato and capsicum.

Break 4 eggs in a bowl and add spring onion, green chilies, tomato and capsicum, with some salt and red chili powder to it. Mix it all well. Now, pour the entire mix into a pan with some oil and let it cook. Place two slices next to each other. When cooked from one side, flip it. Now, fold the extra part of the omelet to fit it into the bread, and make a sandwich out of it.