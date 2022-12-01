CHANGE LANGUAGE
Have You Tried Your Hands On Pocket Pizza? Here's The Recipe
Have You Tried Your Hands On Pocket Pizza? Here’s The Recipe

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

December 01, 2022

Delhi, India

A video shared on Instagram is going viral, where a woman is showing one of the easiest recipes for pocket pizza.

You must have eaten a lot of pizzas at restaurants or may have also prepared them at home. We are pretty sure you have not s eaten pocket pizza. Have you? Pocket pizzas are usually the smallest size pizzas. Isn’t it surprising? Absolutely yes. If you are thinking that will take a lot of time and effort, you are highly mistaken. A video shared on Instagram is going viral, where she is showing one of the easiest recipes for pocket pizza. So what are we waiting for? Let’s quickly get started with the same.

Ingredients for making Pocket Pizza

Bread - 2 slices

Mozzarella cheese

Carrot - 1 tsp finely chopped

Peas - 1 tsp

Yellow capsicum - 1 tsp finely chopped

Green capsicum - 1 tsp finely chopped

Red capsicum - 1 tsp finely chopped

Sweet corn - 1 tsp

Schezwan Chutney

Red Chili Flakes

Mix herbs

Mayonnaise

Dried mango powder

Salt to taste

Steps to make pocket pizza

Take 2 bread slices to make one pizza pocket.

Cut the edges of the bread and roll them.

In a bowl, add all three capsicum, peas, carrot, sweet corn, mayonnaise, schezwan chutney, chilli flakes, mixed herbs, salt, and dried mango powder, and mix well.

Apply little milk on the edges of the bread.

Put this mixture on the bread and mozzarella cheese on top.

Put another bread slice on top of it and press around the bread with a fork.

Apply some melted butter on top and sprinkle some chilli flakes.

Now bake them in the microwave at 450 degrees for two minutes.

Your tasty Pocket Pizza is ready to enjoy with any of your favourite dips.

