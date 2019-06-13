Having a Bad Hangover? 5 Home Remedies to Cure it

Weekend parties often lead us to drink at bars, often resulting in getting sloshed. While drinking in allowed capacity is acceptable, excessive drinking not only disturbs your liver in the long run but also leaves you with a bad hangover.

If you are facing dehydration, fatigue, nausea, and muscle aches on the next day of drinking, you are probably having a hangover. While it’s never too good to have that feeling, here are a few remedies that you can swear by to cure young hangover issues.

1. Drink plenty of water: The first and foremost thing should be drinking a lot of water to keep you hydrated. Moreover, consume water even while drinking. Alcohol often dehydrates your body, leading to symptoms of a hangover. Alcohol also increases the amount of urine a person passes, resulting in loss of fluid and dehydration.

2. Eating proper breakfast: While hangover might leave you irritated, resulting in a loss of appetite, make sure to eat a proper breakfast as it helps regulate blood sugar levels. Hangover often results in low blood sugar level, caused due to breaking down of alcohol in the body. In addition, it also provides protein, carbohydrates, healthful fats, and vitamins needed by the body.

3. Drink ginger tea: Ginger is known to soothe an upset stomach. Having a ginger tea with half-a-teaspoon of honey in it can burn off alcohol still present in your system. If you don’t want to prepare tea, even munching a slice of ginger is also a good alternative.

4. Have some coconut water: While water rehydrates your body, it is equally important to have some sugar and salt supplement. A cup of coconut water is known to contain more electrolytes than the most sports drink, making it excessively good for the irritating stomach.

5. Banana: Banana fulfils the number of minerals and electrolytes lost from your body after you drink. In order to prevent a hangover, you can have a banana before you hit the bar, so as to stock some potassium level in your body.